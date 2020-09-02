PUBG ban in India triggers memes fest on Twitter

The central government announced on Wednesday that it has banned the popular online game PUBG along with 118 other Chinese applications. The government's ban on PUBG has received a mixed reaction from Twitter users. While some netizens are happy that the online game has been banned, fans of the game are understandably not in a good mood. Most people are using memes to express their opinions on the PUBG ban.

Here's is a collection of Twitter reactions to the banning of PUBG and 117 other Chinese apps:

Government bans 118 Chinese apps including Pubg mobile Le #PUBG players : pic.twitter.com/DlR2pSSIeK - Darshan bairwa (@Bairwa_deep123) September 2, 2020

Government banned 118 apps including #PUBG Desi Parents: pic.twitter.com/3JW24dWfCq - Sudhir Maurya (@_sharif_ladka_) September 2, 2020

118 apps including famous mobile gaming app #PUBG banned in India. Meanwhile Govt - pic.twitter.com/RnYfRkjDqJ - THE | Epic Blogger | (@Kush_official_) September 2, 2020

Government banned 118 apps including #PUBG Le Tiktokers to PUBG players : pic.twitter.com/REbYgiFlns - Truth Step (@step_truth) September 2, 2020

The guy who recently bought #PUBG royale pass: pic.twitter.com/Nd8u4CPGgb - Kinda Joey (@Sahilarioussss) September 2, 2020

Ministry of Information & Technology bans 118 Apps including #PUBG Meanwhile parents to govt.-- pic.twitter.com/gfvmqIzA2w - Darshan bairwa (@Bairwa_deep123) September 2, 2020

Govt. banned 118 apps including #PUBG Me and my squad- pic.twitter.com/DQneYpzgGi - Sociopath Memer (@sociopath_ladka) September 2, 2020

#PUBG banned MI mobile :- pic.twitter.com/BmQqNSBJvn - D y n a m i t e ð (@hadd_hai_bc) September 2, 2020

#PUBG banned Meanwhil me teasing my friends who spent money for Royal pass pic.twitter.com/dFmAO0NeVs - Gopi Bahu (@kokilakibahu) September 2, 2020

Also Read: India bans PUBG and 118 Chinese apps

Also Read: PUBG Mobile and other 118 Chinese apps banned in India: Here's the full list