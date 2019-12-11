PUBG Mobile 0.16.0 update rolls out today; all you need to know

PUBG Mobile is set to roll out a new 0.16.0 update today (December 11). The new upgrade will introduce death race mode called 'RageGear', new snow mode and much more.

The PUBG Mobile 0.16.0 will be sized 0.67 GB and will be available to both Android and iOS users.

Under this update, the reward will include 50 silver coins, 2,888 BP and a 3-day winter dress. These rewards will be available for those who update it before December 17.

PUBG Mobile 0.16.0 will add a button on the screen where users can switch FPP from TPP in Classic, Arcade and Training grounds.

The update also comes with an ability of healing while moving for medical items including medkits, painkillers, bandages and others.

New EvoGround mode - RageGear:

In this mode there will be two teams and the players will be assigned as the drivers and shooters. Each vehicle will be installed with powerful weapons, including Gatling, mounted Shotgun and mounted RPG.

RageGear-TDM mode- In this mode, the player will get 1 point for destroying the enemy. Whichever team will achieve the target and score first, will win. In pick up mode, if a team collects the required number of point crates first wins. Point crates collected are lost once the vehicle is destroyed.

Classic Mode - Snow Paradise:

Players have a chance to enter Snow Paradise, when queuing for Erangel in Classic mode. Once players enter the match, they will be able to take cable cars on snow mountains and play freestyle snowboarding.

In November, PUBG Mobile released a new 0.15.5 update with a new map called The Ruins. The update also brought in a new MP5K sub-machine gun and a new character called Sara.