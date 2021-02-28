Pune COVID-19 spike: Night curfew extended till March 14; schools, colleges continue to remain shut

With Pune reporting over 1,000 coronavirus cases over five days on the trot, district officials have extended the night curfew till March 14. Pune authorities have banned public movement between 11 pm and 6 am, except for essential services. The Pune divisional commissioner had on February 21 imposed a night curfew until February 28.

In addition, all educational institutes will continue to remain shut during this time, the city mayor said.

Pune reopened its educational institutes in January while in rural areas of the city, schools were reopened in November 2020.

"Schools, colleges, private coaching classes here to remain closed till 14 March, due to the rise in Covid-19 cases. No public movement except essential services allowed between 11 pm and 6 am. Restrictions imposed in Pune city earlier extended till 14 March," District Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said.

According to Maharashtra's health department, the Pune division's COVID-19 tally has increased to 5,24,760 with 1,765 new cases, while six fatalities took the death toll to 11,742.

Not only Pune, but other districts of Maharashtra are also facing the second wave of coronavirus.

The Vidarbha region - Akola, Amravati, Yavatmal, Buldana, Wardha, and Nagpur districts - in particular, has seen the biggest jump.

Maharashtra reported 8,000 new COVID-19 cases on the fourth straight day on Saturday. With this, the state's caseload has surged to 21,46,777. The death toll in the state due to the pandemic reached 52,092.

Moreover, the lockdown in eastern Maharashtra's Amravati city has been extended by one week. A weekend lockdown is also in place in Nagpur, Buldhana, and Yavatmal in the region.

