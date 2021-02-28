Aatmanirbhar Bharat, water conservation, coronavirus: Highlights from PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his latest episode of Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, February 28, underlined the importance of collective responsibility towards water conservation. He also announced that the Centre's Jal Shakti ministry is about to launch a 100-day campaign called "Catch the rain" with the theme "catch the rain, where it falls when it falls" to prepare water bodies for rainwater harvesting.

Noting that monsoon will begin in many parts of the country by around May-June, the prime minister urged people to start a 100-day campaign to clean up water sources and harvest rainwater.

"This is the best time to think about water conservation in the summer months ahead," said PM Modi. "We have to understand our collective responsibility towards water conservation," he added.

The prime minister further asked people to commit to the task and get existing rainwater harvesting systems repaired, clean up lakes and ponds in villages, and conserve rainwater to the maximum.

During the broadcast, PM Modi called Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign "national spirit" that makes every citizen of the country take pride. He added that the mantra of self-reliance is penetrating the remote villages of the country.

On the occasion of National Science Day, which is dedicated to the discovery of 'Raman Effect' by Nobel Laureate Dr CV Raman, the PM also urged the people and especially the youth to read a lot about the history of science and scientists of India and imbibe their values.

PM Modi also touched upon the subject of examinations. He said like every year, this year too there will be a 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' in March. The prime minister requested all students, parents and teachers to share their experiences and tips on MyGov platform and Narendra Modi app.

This time, along with the youth, parents, and teachers are also invited to 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'. So far, more than one lakh students, about 40 thousand parents, and about 10 thousand teachers have participated.

PM Modi also asked people not to lower their guard against coronavirus. He said there should not be any laxity in the rules regarding the virus.

The prime minister also played a clip of a cricket commentary being done in Sanskrit and said that it would be a good idea to have commentaries of different sports in more languages. PM Modi urged the Sports Ministry and private institutional partners to think about it.

