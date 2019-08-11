Monsoon floods: Rain fury claims 22 lives in Gujarat, Kerala toll 57; affects several parts of Karnataka and Maharashtra

Heavy rains continue to lash several parts of Gujarat, Kerala, Karnataka and Maharashtra on Saturday. Around 22 people lost their lives in Gujarat due to torrential rains in central Gujarat and Saurashtra. Kerala also reported an equal number of deaths taking its total toll in the last three days to 57.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for very heavy rains in the three districts of Kerala on Sunday- Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod. The weather department, however, has predicted that the rain will weaken in Kerala on Sunday.

The deadly monsoon has also affected several parts of Karnataka and Maharashtra on Saturday. The total death toll in the four states has reached 142. While around four lakh people were rescued and evacuated in Maharashtra, 26 people have died in rain-related incidents in Karnataka. As most rivers are swollen, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has called it the "biggest" natural calamity in 45 years.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will do an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas of Belagavi district, Karnataka in the afternoon on Sunday.

However, the number of fatalities is likely to increase as around 50 people are feared trapped under mud and debris at Kavalappara in Kerala's Malappuram after a landslide on Friday.

Twenty people have been killed in Kozhikode and Malappuram districts, and nine have died in Wayanad in rain-related incidents since August 8, officials said quoting reports received till 7 am.

In 988 relief camps across the state, 1,07,699 persons have been shifted. In the worst affected Wayanad, 24,990 persons are in such camps, they said.

Many people are still feared trapped under debris following major landslides that hit the Wayanad and Malappuram districts and the rescue operations, which were suspended Friday night, have restarted as the day broke, the officials said.

Heavy rain is continuing in Wayanad, hampering the rescue efforts, the officials said.

Over 1,000 people have been rescued from the tea plantation village of Puthumala at Meppadi in Wayanad, which was rocked by landslides as a portion of a hill came crashing down on several homes and other structures, including a mosque and a temple.

According to Wayanad Sub Collector N S K Umesh, seven bodies have been recovered so far and over 1,000 people have been moved to safer locations.

"The area is dangerous. What we understand is that 15 people are still missing," he said, adding search operations by Army and National Disaster Response Force personnel are underway. With water levels rising, there is a possibility of opening the shutters of Banasurasagar dam, officials have indicated.