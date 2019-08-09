Monsoon rains Live Updates: 14 people dead in Kerala; floods wreak havoc in Maharashtra, Karnataka

Monsoon rains have wreaked havoc in Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Assam, Odisha and eastern part of India. At least 14 people have lost lives in floods in Kerala alone, and over 10,000 people have been evacuated to safe areas. At least 27 people have drowned in Maharashtra. In Karnataka, nine people have drowned while over 44,000 people have been displaced. Incessant rains have also triggered flooding in several parts of Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Gurajat, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal, leading to major devastation. The Kerala government has issued a red alert in the wake of excess rainfall. The Kochi International airport has suspended all operations till Sunday as the runway area in the airport is water logged due to flood. The Kerala government has declared holiday for the day for all schools. Wayanad, Kozhikode and Idukki are the most-affected districts. The Army and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been called to rescue people stuck in flood-prone areas. Kerala had also seen the worst floods in a century in 2018, in which over 417 people lost lives and several went missing. As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the next two days will see more rains in Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Follow BusinessToday.In live blog for all the latest updates on Monsoon rains across India

10.54 AM: 500 passengers stranded in Maharashtra's Kolhapur

#MaharashtraFlood: More than 500 passengers stranded in Kolhapur's Kini village, due to heavy rains in the region. pic.twitter.com/987NLMOcVT â ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2019

10.50 AM: The Kerala government has declared holiday for the day for all schools across the state due to incessant rains.

10.35 AM: Around 100 persons evacuated safely in Wayanad.

10.34 AM: Visuals of Areekode town of Kozhikode district where rains have flooded markets and residential areas.

Kerala: Streets in Areekode town of Kozhikode district are flooded due to heavy rainfall in the region. pic.twitter.com/4wXvVkCvu0 â ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2019

Also read: Kochi International airport suspends operations till August 11 due to flood

10.32 AM: A woman, child dies in cloudburst in Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand: One woman and a child died in a cloudburst which has occurred in Padmalla and Faldiya Gaon village of Dewal block in Chamoli district. About 10 houses of the vaillages have been damaged in the incident. Rescue team and district administration are present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/eSYMCTXnVr â ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2019

10.31 AM: Srikanta Prasad, Superintendent Engineer, Kabini Circle, in Karanataka: "Over 10,00,00 cusec of water has been released from Kabini Dam, 1,50,00 cusec of water released from Taraka Dam & 1,00,00 cusec of water released from Nagu Dam." -ANI

10.30 AM: 15 people rescued from Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh.

Chhattisgarh: 15 people were rescued from Gudra nullah at Bhairamgarh block in Bijapur district yesterday, where they were stuck after it got flooded due to rainfall. They were returning from Barsur to Mangnar village in Dantewada when they got stuck. pic.twitter.com/GhaguNJwT6 â ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2019

10.28 AM: NDRF perssonnel carrying out rescue ops in Maharashtra.

#Floods2019@NDRFHQ carrying out rescue ops in Maharashtra. The force has distinguished itself with capability, courage and commitment.#maharashtrafloodspic.twitter.com/dd3ggdz9XU â Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) August 9, 2019

10.11 AM: In Kerala, death toll has risen to 12 so far and over 22,000 people have been moved to relief camp.

10.07 AM: In Wayanad, which is among the worst affected in Kerala, 9,951 people have taken shelter in 105 camps, while in Malappuram, 4,106 people have been shifted to 26 camps .

10.03 AM: Domestic airline IndiGo, in a statement said, "All our flight operations to/fro Kochi are impacted due to airport closure owing to flood situation". "We are offering change and cancellation fee waiver to passengers travelling between August 9 and August 11, 2019," IndiGo added.

#6ETravelAdvisory: Due to airport closure, flights to/fro #Kochi are impacted. You may visit plan B https://t.co/DSSJqiVQRK to opt for an alternate option or get a full refund. pic.twitter.com/y1RI9c47ON â IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) August 9, 2019

10.01 AM: Traffic movement through Pattambi bridge stopped, after the bridge was flooded due to overflow of Bharathappuzha river. -ANI

9.58 AM: 54 people have been rescued by NDRF from Puthumala near Meppadi in Wayanad, Kerala.

Landslide in Wayanad: 54 people have been rescued by NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) from Puthumala near Meppadi in Wayanad. Approximately 100 people have been rescued so far. #KeralaRainhttps://t.co/5A4qwUPZLp â ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2019

9.56 AM: Six Air India Express flights have been rescheduled due to operational reasons.

Mangaluru: Six Air India Express flights have been rescheduled due to operational reasons. #KarnatakaRainspic.twitter.com/4MQerTyqUF â ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2019

8.30 AM: The Kochi International airport on Friday suspended all operations till Sunday as the runway area in the airport is water logged due to flood, the airport authorities said. "Kochi Airport closes operations till 1500 hrs of Sunday (11/08/2019)," a statement issued by the Airport said. A Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) spokesman said the runway area of the airport is water logged due to the flood.