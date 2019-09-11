Rajasthan 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2019 declared; here's how to check score

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer has declared Class 12 supplementary examination result 2019. Students can now check their RBSE 12th supply result 2019 on the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

RBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2019 was released on September 9, 2019. So, students whoever appeared for the exam can download the RBSE 12th Supplementary Exam Result 2019 from the RBSE's official website. The examination was conducted across various centres in the state between July and August.

Here's how to check Rajasthan 12th Supplementary Result 2019 online?

Go to the official website of Rajasthan board - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.

Click on the 'Results 2019 exams'

Choose an option between Class 12 supplementary results and Class 10 results 2019.

Enter your roll number

Check your result displayed on the screen

Download the result and take a print out

In a bid to ensure easy availability of RBSE 12th Result 2019, the Rajasthan Board has also made available the result via SMS. To check result on their mobile, students just have to SMS their roll number to 56263. To avoid any last minute hassle, students can follow the step-by-step process to check the results via SMS: