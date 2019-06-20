Rapper Hard Kaur booked for sedition over posts on Yogi Adityanath, Mohan Bhagwat

Rapper Taran Kaur Dhillon, popularly known as Hard Kaur, has been reportedly charged with sedition for his social media posts on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. The 39-year-old singer posted images referring to the two on her Instagram account on Monday.

A first information report (FIR) was filed by a lawyer, Shashank Shekhar, in Varanasi. The police has filed the case under sections 124 A(sedition), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion), 500(defamation) and 505 (intent to incite) of the Indian Penal Code and section 66 of the IT Act. The matter has been forwarded to the cyber cell for further investigation.

Dhillon is presently based in the United Kingdom and owns a music label, Future Records India.

Earlier this month, Delhi-based journalist Prashant Kanojia was arrested by UP Police for posting alleged objectionable content against Adityanath on social media platforms.