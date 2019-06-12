Business Today

SHO, constable suspended for beating up, detaining journalist in Shamli

The journalist was reportedly dragged to the GRP police station and was locked up. He was detained for the night before an order to release him was issued on Wednesday morning.

Shali journalist beaten up

The UP Police said that it has ordered the suspension of Government Railway Police personnel, SHO Rakesh and Constable Sanjay Pawar, for a video that showed them beating up a journalist in Shamli. "Strict punishment shall be accorded to policemen misbehaving with citizens," tweeted the UP Police.

In the video a journalist can be seen being beaten up by the officials. The journalist is thrashed and slapped while he tries to reason with them.

The journalist later alleged that he was subjected to torture. As per ANI, the journalist is associated with a news channel. "They were in plain clothes. One hit my camera and it fell down. When I picked it up they hit and abused me. I was locked up, stripped and they urinated in my mouth," he said.

After the incident, the journalist was reportedly dragged to the GRP police station and was locked up. He was detained for the night before an order to release him was issued on Wednesday morning. 

In other videos circulating on Twitter, the journalist can be seen narrating what transpired from behind bars and the SHO rejecting his charges. The journalist also told his colleagues who were protesting his detention that he was tortured for writing a negative story on the railway police force.

This incident takes place a day after the Supreme Court ordered the release of journalist Prashant Kanojia who was apprehended for posting tweets on Yogi Adityanath. Kanojia was behind bars for three days before the court ordered his release. 

