Ratan Tata joins Instagram, gains 341K followers within hours

Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons made his debut on social networking site Instagram on Wednesday.

In his first Instagram post, Ratan Tata said that he was excited to join the photo-sharing site. "After a long absence from public life, I look forward to exchanging stories and creating something special with such a diverse community," the 81-year-old industrialist posted.

Ratan Tata gained 341k followers in within hours of his first Insta post.

He also took to Twitter to announce his debut with a screenshot of his profile. "I made it to the Gram!" read his bio.





I donât know about breaking the internet, but I am so excited to join all of you on Instagram (ratantata)! After a long absence from public life, I look forward to exchanging stories and creating something special with such a diverse community! pic.twitter.com/Cq8TFXnFmN â Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) October 30, 2019

The Insta post has been liked by several Indian celebrities including Sonam K Ahuja and Arjun Kapoor. Kapoor wrote, "Welcome sir, may you inspire a generation that definitely shall pay heed to any opinion and point of view you put forth."

This year in October, Hollywood actor Jennifer Aniston broke the internet when she joined Instagram and made it to the Guinness World Record for becoming the fastest user to reach 1 million followers. She achieved the feat in just five hours and 16 minutes. Aniston posted a selfie with the cast of Friends.