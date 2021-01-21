Republic Day: Traffic police issues advisory; check road diversions in Delhi, Noida

Ahead of Republic Day, the Delhi traffic police has issued an advisory to facilitate the smooth conduct of rehearsals of the parade.

As per the advisory, no traffic will be allowed on Vijay Chowk from 6 PM on January 22 till parade is over on January 23.

Further, no cross traffic will be allowed on Rajpath intersections from 11 PM on January 22 at Rafi Marg, Janpath, Man Singh Road till parade is over.

'C'-Hexagon-India Gate will also be closed for traffic from 9:15 AM on January 23 tillthe entire parade and tableaux enter National Stadium.

The full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade will be held on January 23, Saturday. The parade rehearsals will start at 9:50 AM from Vijay Chowk and will proceed to National Stadium.





The route of the R-Day parade will be-- Vijay Chowk-Rajpath-Amar Jawan Jyoti-India Gate-R/A Princess Palace-T/L Tilak Marg Radial Roa-Turn right on 'C'-Hexagon-Turn left to enter National Stadium from Gate No.1.

Manish Agarwal, Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic informed that traffic will not be allowed on Vijay Chowk, Rafi Marg, Janpath, Mansingh Road on January 23. Netaji Subhash Marg will also be closed from 4 am on January 26, he added.

He also informed that "On 23 January, the Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhavan metro station will be closed for boarding and deboarding from 5 am to 12 noon".

The Gautam Buddh Nagar traffic police also informed that route diversion will be in place on January 22-23 and January 25-26 for heavy goods carriers on roads leading from Noida to Delhi.

The diversions will be in place from 10 pm on January 22 till 1.30 pm the next day and then on January 25 till January 26 for the same time duration, the traffic police said in a statement.

Movement of heavy goods carriers towards Delhi will be completely banned from the Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) flyway, the Kalindi Kunj route, while the Chilla border will remain out of use due to the ongoing farmers' protest there, it stated.

Movement of heavy carriers will remain banned via the alternative New Ashok Nagar and Kondli routes too during this diversion period, the police said.

There will be no restriction on light vehicles, however, during this period, the police added.

