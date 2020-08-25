RPG Enterprises' Harsh Goenka shares how to achieve 'China mukt Bharat'

Chairman of RPG Enterprises, Harsh Goenka took to Twitter to share the conglomerate's roadmap to reduce dependence on Chinese goods. Goenka said that Make in India must be given a boost in order to make India 'China mukt'.

"In one of our businesses, 65% of turnover came from Chinese imports. In the last 2 months we have already brought it down to 35%. Onward march to take it as close to zero as possible. Let's all give Make in India a special thrust and make our country a 'China mukt Bharat'," said Goenka.

Twitterati applauded Goenka and reiterated that the dependency on Chinese goods must be minimised in order to become self-reliant. Some also pointed out that while such initiatives are needed, one must also keep in mind that the road is a long one.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation in early May advocated economic self-reliance. He called the mission Atma Nirbhar Bharat and emphasised on the importance of promoting local products. The government then announced an economic stimulus of Rs 20 lakh crore to help struggling sectors and to boost self-reliance amid the pandemic.

While announcing the contours of the Rs 20 lakh crore package, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had emphasised that the package would spur growth. "Essentially, this is to spur growth and build a self-reliant India. That is why it is called Atma Nirbhar India. This package is focussed on five pillars - economy, infrastructure, technology driven systems, demography and demand. Accordingly, the focus will be what can be identified as factors of production - land, labour, liquidity and law," she added.

Thereafter, the border clash with China gave rise to anti-China sentiments. As the call to boycott Chinese products and promote local products grew louder, the government focussed its attention on Chinese FDI and imports. The government also banned a host of Chinese social media apps over security concerns.

