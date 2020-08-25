Business Today
Loading...

Anand Mahindra shares picture of room for mother-in-law; Twitter cracks up

Anand Mahindra posted a picture of a room that he would perhaps reserve for his mother-in-law. He shared the picture with a caption saying 'End Monday with a  smile'

twitter-logoBusinessToday.In | August 25, 2020 | Updated 16:49 IST
Anand Mahindra shares picture of room for mother-in-law; Twitter cracks up
Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra posted a picture of a room that he would perhaps reserve for his mother-in-law. He shared the picture with a caption saying "End Monday with a  smile". While posting the picture on Twitter, Mahindra said that he had received the image without a caption and had initially planned to hold a caption-competition with it. However, another friend of his sent to him the same image with a rib-ticking caption alongside.

"I first received this pic without a caption & I was going to do another caption competition," wrote Mr Mahindra. "Then I got it from another friend with the caption, 'The room I will allocate to my Mother-in-Law.' Game over...".

The picture shows the door of a room opening not onto the ground, but onto a set of stairs.


Thereafter a user asked Mahindra, "Sr, is your wife on Twitter?". Mahindra clarified to her by saying that his mother-in-law has a great sense of humour.

So far, the picture has garnered 10,000 'likes' and hundreds of witty reactions. Among the people who commented on it were businessman Harsh Goenka.

Also read: Economy likely to contract in Q2; poorest hit hard due to COVID-19: RBI annual report

Also read: Greta Thunberg comes out in support of Indian students; calls for postponement of NEET, JEE exams

Youtube
  • Print

  • COMMENT
Tags: Anand Mahindra | anand mahindra twitter
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close