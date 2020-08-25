Anand Mahindra shares picture of room for mother-in-law; Twitter cracks up

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra posted a picture of a room that he would perhaps reserve for his mother-in-law. He shared the picture with a caption saying "End Monday with a smile". While posting the picture on Twitter, Mahindra said that he had received the image without a caption and had initially planned to hold a caption-competition with it. However, another friend of his sent to him the same image with a rib-ticking caption alongside.

"I first received this pic without a caption & I was going to do another caption competition," wrote Mr Mahindra. "Then I got it from another friend with the caption, 'The room I will allocate to my Mother-in-Law.' Game over...".

The picture shows the door of a room opening not onto the ground, but onto a set of stairs.





End Monday with a smile. I first received this pic without a caption & I was going to do another caption competition. Then I got it from another friend with the caption: âThe room I will allocate to my Mother-in-Law.â Game over... pic.twitter.com/KtuZtP5XDd â anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 24, 2020

Thereafter a user asked Mahindra, "Sr, is your wife on Twitter?". Mahindra clarified to her by saying that his mother-in-law has a great sense of humour.

So far, the picture has garnered 10,000 'likes' and hundreds of witty reactions. Among the people who commented on it were businessman Harsh Goenka.

Sir, is your wife on Twitter? ð â Janki Shah (@untwistingknots) August 24, 2020

Itâs just a roomour â Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) August 24, 2020

This is what happens when all Civil Engineers end up working on keyboards than design homes!! #JustKidding â à°à°¿à°°à°£à± à°à°³à±à°¯à°¾à°£à°ð®ð³ (@MorbidMortal) August 24, 2020

That civil engineer has graduated from online classes.ð¤·ð»ââï¸ð¤£ â Mili (@03godisawoman__) August 24, 2020

