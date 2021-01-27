Sanitisers can harm your kids' eyes, finds new study; here's how to safely use

The unprecedented pandemic made masks and sanitisers our most important preventative weapons in fighting the COVID-19 virus. However, a recent study discovered that hand sanitisers can harm and hurt children's eyes.

A new study published in JAMA Ophthalmology said the excessive use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers amid the pandemic has raised a serious issue of eye injuries among kids.

Additionally, the data provided by the French Poison Control Center claimed that eye injuries caused due to harmful chemicals in kids under the age of 18 were seven times higher than those who suffered with the same in the previous year.

"In 2019, hand sanitiser accounted for just 1.3 per cent of all chemical eye exposure incidents in the pediatric database. By the end of 2020, that number was up to 9.9 per cent. Just one toddler in France required hospitalisation for sanitiser in his eyes in 2019. In 2020, 16 children were hospitalised for such chemical exposure," the study claimed.

While hand sanitisers are necessary to maintain hygiene and tackle the virus, it can also impact your child's health negatively. Here's how you can safely use sanitisers for kids.

If your child is very young, don't let them handle the sanitisers themselves, rather give them the sanitiser yourself and make sure they disinfect their hands in front of you. â¨

Whenever possible, make your child choose hand washing over sanitising.â¨

In public places with automated hand sanitising machines, make sure your children use the sanitiser in your supervision.â¨

If your child is already suffering from a weak eyesight, make them wear glasses, as it can prevent the chemicals from entering the eyes. â¨

