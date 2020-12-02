Business Today
SBI YONO App shows 'error M005'; faces customers' ire on Twitter

SBI customers complained the bank's mobile app was showing error code 'M005' and causing hindrances to their transactions

twitter-logoBusinessToday.In | December 2, 2020 | Updated 08:55 IST
YONO is the SBI's digital banking app, which was launched on November 24, 2017

Several State Bank of India (SBI) customers faced problems in carrying out transactions on banks' Yono app (You Only Need One) on Tuesday, December 2. Many took to social media to notify the bank that they were unable to do transactions. SBI customers complained the bank's mobile app was showing error code 'M005' and causing hindrances to their transactions.


One Twitter user wrote, " Yono app is  very worst banking app I've encountered so far. Why don't you guys look into some development issues and resolve".

Several other users said the app often shows error and create problem in their day-to-day transactions.

YONO is the SBI's digital banking app, which was launched on November 24, 2017. YONO aims to be a one-stop solution for banking, lifestyle, insurance, investment, and shopping needs.

Last month also, SBI customers faced technical issues. At that time, SBI wrote on Twitter, "We regret the inconvenience caused. There are intermittent connectivity issues with our Servers. Kindly bear with us as our team is on the job to resolve the issue at the earliest. In the meantime, we suggest you to use our other digital channels."

Besides, HDFC Bank customers also faced problems with digital transactions after the bank saw one of its data centres face an unexpected outage last month. The disruptions affected the bank's ATM network as well as transactions on a unified payments interface (UPI), credit cards, and debit cards.

