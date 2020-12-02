SBI YONO App shows 'error M005'; faces customers' ire on Twitter

Several State Bank of India (SBI) customers faced problems in carrying out transactions on banks' Yono app (You Only Need One) on Tuesday, December 2. Many took to social media to notify the bank that they were unable to do transactions. SBI customers complained the bank's mobile app was showing error code 'M005' and causing hindrances to their transactions.





@TheOfficialSBI

Since few hours trying to login Yono SBI app, M0005 error is coming and not able to get into app. â prashant sonwane (@prashantsonwane) December 1, 2020

@TheOfficialSBI YONO app is not working, getting error code M005. pic.twitter.com/eMtc7LRs7u â Vaibhav Marathey (@vaibhavmarathey) December 1, 2020

@TheOfficialSBI How is it that your Yono app is down every alternate day. Had to make an urgent payment and trying since yesterday night. Unable to login - as always. Currently receiving error M005. Every Customer is important and not only Adani. â Shikhar Ankit Sharma (@shikhar_ankit) December 1, 2020

@TheOfficialSBI Hi Team, is the YONO SBI app going through a downtime? It's not opening beyond the homepage since morning, and I'm not able to log in. â Anudrutta (@Aunu_Gem_in_I) December 1, 2020

One Twitter user wrote, " Yono app is very worst banking app I've encountered so far. Why don't you guys look into some development issues and resolve".

@TheOfficialSBI yono app is the very worst banking app I've encountered so far. Why don't you guys look into some development issues and resolve â Sasi Ram (@SasidharRam) December 1, 2020

Several other users said the app often shows error and create problem in their day-to-day transactions.

@TheOfficialSBI#Please improve your YONO app every two day or three days itâs totally wastage of time to try for any transaction with error message all along.... â Aky (@Animesh85648452) December 1, 2020

@TheOfficialSBI Worst app Yono SBI. Always some technical issues, not working well. Not at all. Bad services as well. â Prashant Dani (@PrashantDani11) December 1, 2020

@TheOfficialSBI hey SBI is ther any other App apart from yono coz most of the time your loving app doesn't work. â Qaiser Raza (@amqjsr) December 1, 2020

@TheOfficialSBI dear sbi yono is very very slow app even pathetic and worst app to use. Always has technical issues with it... ð¤ð¤ð¤ð¤ â Mr à¤ à¤­à¤¿à¤·à¥à¤ à¤¶à¥à¤°à¥à¤µà¤¾à¤¸à¥à¤¤à¤µ (@mrshrivastav786) December 1, 2020

@TheOfficialSBI the whole day ur Yono is not working. This is too much. Every night ur site goes for maintenance, now ur mobile app. This how u r promoting digital banking? Shame on you. Shed ur arrogance. @PMOIndia@nsitharaman@DasShaktikanta@RBI@FinMinIndia â à¦¹à¦¿à¦®à¦¾à¦à¦¶à§ (@Hi_m_anzxhu) December 1, 2020

YONO is the SBI's digital banking app, which was launched on November 24, 2017. YONO aims to be a one-stop solution for banking, lifestyle, insurance, investment, and shopping needs.

Last month also, SBI customers faced technical issues. At that time, SBI wrote on Twitter, "We regret the inconvenience caused. There are intermittent connectivity issues with our Servers. Kindly bear with us as our team is on the job to resolve the issue at the earliest. In the meantime, we suggest you to use our other digital channels."

Besides, HDFC Bank customers also faced problems with digital transactions after the bank saw one of its data centres face an unexpected outage last month. The disruptions affected the bank's ATM network as well as transactions on a unified payments interface (UPI), credit cards, and debit cards.