Shillong Teer Lottery Result Declared: Check results at meghalayateer.com

The results of the Shillong Teer Lottery for Friday, March 5, have been declared. The results were declared at 4:30 pm at www.meghalayateer.com. The Shillong Teer Lottery is different from the regular state-organised lotteries in the country as the winners for this are not decided through a lucky draw of ticket numbers. Instead, the lottery winners are determined by the number of 'teer' (arrows) shot. A dozen archery clubs participate in the Shillong Teer Lottery. The event is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. The lottery is held at the Polo Ground in Shillong

The ticket price of the Shillong Teer Lottery is between Re 1 and Rs 100. The participants have to guess the number of arrows that are shot in two rounds. In the first round, a total of 50 archers shoot a maximum of 30 arrows each. In the second round, the same 50 archers are allowed to shoot not more than 20 arrows.

For the convenience of the participants of the March 5 Shillong Teer Lottery, the number of arrows shot has been limited to between 700 and 200.

The winners of the first round get a chance to collect a sum of Rs 80 for every Rs 1 bet they had made. The winners of the second round get to collect a sum of Rs 60 for every Rs 1 bet made. If participants win both rounds they get the chance to collect a sum of Rs 4,000 for every Re 1 bet made. If they manage to win this also, this occurrence is called the Fourcast.

The results of the first round are declared at 3:30 pm while that of the second round are released at 4:30 pm.

Participants can check the results by following these steps

Step 1: Log onto www.meghalayateer.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the hyperlink of the result with the date March 5

Step 3: A new page will open where the result will be mentioned.

