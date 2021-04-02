Shillong Teer result today 2 April: Timing, Jowai Teer results 1st & 2nd round

Shillong Teer is an extremely popular lottery game played in Meghalaya. It is an archery-based lottery game played at the Polo Ground in Meghalaya from Monday to Saturday. This game is not played on Sundays as it is a holiday and people visit church on that day. This game is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, a consortium of 12 archery clubs.

Shillong Teer is a legal lottery game governed by the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting (Amendment) Act, 1982. People can buy tickets for the Shillong Teer lottery from the official Meghalaya Teer website or from offline ticket counters across 11 districts of the state. Tickets of the Shillong Teer are priced between Re 1 and Rs 100. All those interested can buy the tickets for first round between 09:00 am to 03:30 pm and for the second round till 04:30 pm.

Shillong teer result 2 April

All those who participated in this lottery can visit the Shillong teer official website-meghalayateer.com to check the results. Numbers for the first round and the second round will be updated on 04:00 pm and 05:00 pm on Friday. Lucky numbers for the first and the second round were 39 and 13 respectively on April 1, i.e., Thursday.

How to play Shillong Teer lottery

In this one-of-its-kind lottery game, 50 participants have to shoot not more than 30 arrows each in the first round and 20 arrows each in the second round. Target caught has to be 61cm-102cm in height and 66cm-127cm in circumference. Distance between the target and the shooter should be between 15.21 meters-30.48 meters.

Shillong Teer lottery prices

Participants can win Rs 80 for every Re 1 spent on a number in the first round whereas in the second round, participants can win Rs 60 for every Re 1 spent. A participant scores a 'forecast' when he manages to predict the numbers in both the rounds successfully. In case of a forecast, the winner gets Rs 4,000 for every Re 1 spent.