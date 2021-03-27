Shillong Teer result today 27.03.21: Timing, Jowai teer first and second round; where to check

Shillong Teer is an extremely popular lottery played in the state of Meghalaya. Unlike your regular lottery, this is an archery-based lottery played at the Polo Ground in Shillong.

All those who tried their luck in this lottery can check the results at meghalayateer.com at 04:00 pm for the first round and 05:00 pm for the second round respectively. Lucky numbers for the first and the second round were 52 and 00 respectively on March 26, i.e., Friday.

Shillong Teer is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Organisation, which comprises 12 archery clubs from Monday to Saturday. It is a legal lottery game governed by the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting (Amendment) Act, 1982.

How to play Shillong Teer?

50 participants have to shoot maximum 30 arrows each in the first round and 20 arrows each in the second round. Target caught has to be 61cm-102cm in height and 66cm-127cm in circumference. Distance between the shooter and the target has to be between 15.21 meters-30.48 meters. Shooters have to complete one round of shooting within 5 minutes.

Participants can bag Rs 80 for every Re 1 spent on a number in the first round and Rs 60 spent for every Re 1 spent on a number in the second round. If you manage to successfully predict the numbers in both the rounds, it is called a 'forecast' and the winner will get Rs 4,000 for every Re 1 spent.

Also read: Shillong Teer result 25.03.21: Timings, Jowai Teer first and second round

Also read: Shillong Teer result today 26.03.21: Timings, Jowai Teer first and second round; where to check

Also read: Satta Matka: What is Matka Gambling and Satta Lottery Game, History, Everything You need to know