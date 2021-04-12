Shillong Teer result today, 12 April: Jowai Teer result timings; first, 2nd round updates

Shillong Teer is an extremely popular lottery in Meghalaya. This game is played from Monday to Saturday at the Polo Ground in Shillong. This game is not played on Sunday as most people attend church prayers on this day. Unlike a regular lottery, the winners of this lottery are decided on the basis of the number of arrows shot. This lottery is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, a consortium of 12 archery clubs, and is governed by the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act, 1982.

Shillong Teer result today

All those who participated in this lottery can visit the official Meghalaya Teer website-meghalayateer.com on April 12, i.e., Monday. Participants can check the results for the first round at 04;00 pm and for the second round at 05:00 pm. Numbers for today will be updated on the site soon. Lucky numbers for April 10, i.e., Saturday are 73 for the first round and 63 for the second round.

How to play Shillong Teer lottery

50 archers are allowed to shoot 30 arrows in the first round and 20 arrows in the second round. The target caught has to be between 61cm-102cm in height and 66cm-127cm in circumference. Distance between the target and the shooter has to be between 15.21 meters-30.48 meters. Participants have to complete each round of shooting within 5 minutes.

Shillong Teer lottery prices

Participants in this lottery can take home massive cash prizes. One can win Rs 80 for every Re 1 spent on a number in the first round whereas in the second round, participants can bag Rs 60 for every Re 1 spent on a number. If a participant manages to successfully predict the numbers in both rounds, it is called a 'forecast'. In case of a 'forecast', a participant wins Rs 4,000 for every Re 1 spent.

Archery based lottery games in Meghalaya

Besides Shillong Teer, following archery-based lottery games are extremely popular in Meghalaya:

Jowai Teer

Khanapara Teer

Ladrymbai Teer

