Shillong Teer result today April 9, Jowai Teer Result: Result timings, first round, second round updates

The results of the Shillong Teer Lottery for Friday, April 9 will be declared soon. The Shillong Teer Lottery results of the first round are declared at 3:30 pm while that of the second round are released at 4:30 pm. Those who had participated in the Shillong Teer Lottery for April 9 can view the results at www.meghalayateer.com.

What is Shillong Teer Lottery?

The Shillong Teer Lottery is different from the regular state-organised lotteries in the country as the winners for this are not decided through a lucky draw of ticket numbers. Instead, the lottery winner is determined by the number of 'Teer' (arrows) shot. A dozen archery clubs participate in the Shillong Teer Lottery. The event is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. The lottery is held at the Polo Ground in Shillong

How to check results of Shillong Teer Lotter

Participants can check the results by following these steps

Step 1: Log onto www.meghalayateer.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the hyperlink of the result with the date March 5

Step 3: A new page will open where the result will be mentioned.

Shillong Teer lottery prices

The winner of the first round gets a chance to collect a sum of Rs 80 for every Re 1 bet they had made. The winner of the second round gets to collect a sum of Rs 60 for every Rs 1 bet made. If participants win both rounds they get the chance to collect a sum of Rs 4,000 for every Rs 1 bet made. If they manage to win this also, this is called the Fourcast.

How is Shillong Teer Lottery played?

The ticket price of the Shillong Teer Lottery is set between Rs 1 and Rs 100. The participants have to guess the number of arrows that are shot in two rounds. In the first round, a total of 50 archers shoot a maximum of 30 arrows each. In the second round, the same number of archers are allowed to shoot not more than 20 arrows.lAso read: Kerala lottery result 08.04.2021: 'Karunya Plus KN-363' winners announce timings today; where and when to check online

