Sonu Sood's Pravasirojgar raises Rs 250 crore from Temasek-backed GoodWorker

Pravasirojgar, the skilling and facilitation platform for blue-collar workers floated by Actor Sonu Sood, has received funding worth Rs 250 crore from job matching platform GoodWorker. GoodWorker is a platform that helps workers in the areas of empowerment and employment. It is backed by Singapore-based investment company Temasek Holdings.

Sood during the COVID-19 lockdown had helped 7.5 lakh migrant workers and families reach their hometowns. Back in July, he had partnered with education and vocational skills provider Schoolnet India to launch Pravasirojgar.com. Pravasirojgar is an online employment portal for blue-collar job workers. Its goal is to address the challenges faced by the blue-collar worker community.

"I came in touch with a lot of migrant workers during the lockdown and they all had one concern, how to get a job after the lockdown and support their families," Sood told The Economic Times. He added, "With the blessing of these workers and their families and other well-wishers, I tried to get the right-minded people and partner with Schoolnet for Pravasirojgar.com."

GoodWorker is expected to form a joint venture with Sood and Schoolnet; they'll start by making an initial investment of Rs 250 crore over the next 18 months.

Pradyumna Agrawal, founding team member and GM, GoodWorker and director at Temasek, told the daily, "The cutting-edge technology that GoodWorker brings will allow businesses in India to effectively expand their operations by finding the right talent and also allow workers to have control over their data while widening access to digital products and services. With digital transformation accelerating against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, this investment reflects our optimism towards trends in India that are underpinned by technology and digitalisation".

As part of their partnership, GoodWorker will provide investments and decentralised technology to Sood's initiative. The technology will be built by another Temasek-owned company called Affinidi. The company will provide workers and their families with digital identities and also verifiable credentials.

Sood also said that in a small span of four months, the portal has already got 10 lakh registrations from blue-collar workers. "Around 40,000 workers are going to join new jobs via the platform, but the demand is going to be huge now that the lockdown has started easing up. We wanted to be ready and scale up the platform to help a much larger population," added Sood. The joint venture is expected to launch its product offerings from early next year.

Also Read: Tata Motors share rises 3% after CLSA retains buy call

Also Read: Oxford-AstraZeneca's vaccine shows 70% efficacy against coronavirus