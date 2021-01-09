Sriwijaya Air flight with 62 fliers goes missing; suspected debris found

Sriwijaya Air Flight 182 is feared to have crashed into the seas after the Boeing 737 lost contact with the Jakarta Airport in Indonesia. The flight which had 62 passengers on aboard when radio silent shortly after it had taken off from the airport on Saturday,

According to the flight tracking data, the aircraft appeared to have taken a steep dive just four minutes after it had taken off. Rescuers have stated that they found suspected debris in a water body north of Jarkarta, an official of the Basarnas search and rescue agency explained, reported Reuters.

"Sriwijaya Air flight #SJ182 lost more than 10.000 feet of altitude in less than one minute, about 4 minutes after departure from Jakarta," Flightradar24 reported.

"ADS-B signal from flight #SJ182 was lost at 07:40:27 UTC time. The flight was en route from Jakarta to Pontianak in Indonesia," Flightradar24 added.

Sriwijaya Air Flight 182 took off from Jakarta's Soekarno-Hatta Airport and was headed to Pontianak, the capital of West Kalimantan province on Indonesia's Borneo island.

The duration of the flight was expected to be 90 minutes but soon after takeoff, all communications with the aircraft was lost. The plane had six crew members and 56 passengers on board when it took off. According to FlightRadar24 data, the aircraft was a Boeing 737-500 series.

"A Sriwijaya (Air) plane from Jakarta to Pontianak (on Borneo island) with call sign SJY182 has lost contact," said Indonesian ministry spokespersom Adita Irawati. "The Boeing 737-500 took off from Jakarta at about 1:56 p.m. and lost contact with the control tower at 2:40 p.m.," the ministry added, according to AP.

The Indonesian authorities have started search and reuse operation for the missing aircraft. National Search and Rescue Agency and the National Transportation Safety Committee are involved with this, according to a ministry spokesperson.

Local TV stations have reported that the government has sent a search vessel from Jakarta to the aircraft's last know location above the Java Sea. First responders have been deployed to aid any potential survivors.

