11 sandalwood trees cut, stolen from Delhi Zoo

Eleven fully-grown sandalwood trees were reportedly cut and stolen from the Delhi zoo on Thursday. Zoo officials have shared that they have filed a police complaint. Officials are speculating that this was done either on Wednesday night or in the early hours of Thursday. The incident was reported on Thursday afternoon. There were around 30-35 sandalwood trees. Now just five are left.

On Friday, Akanksha Mahajan, Delhi Zoo’s director, said that eleven sandalwood trees were cut and stolen from Zoo. This happened near Azimganj Sarai and the director’s residence area.

The director said, “We believe that few people entered from the Sunder Nursery side in the early morning hours on Thursday. A barbed wire fence over the boundary wall was found to be cut. A total of eleven trees were found to stollen; eight near the Azimganj area and three near the director’s residence.”

“Many among the staff were not aware of sandalwood trees here. If we had known, it would have been guarded well. The gardener knew about the trees, so when he could not spot the trees, he told us that they were cut and carried away,” he added further.

Mahajan also said that the Zoo has issued a notice to the security agency as this incident is considered a lapse. In addition, the night patrolling of the area has been strengthened after the incident.

After an incident that took place in the zoo last year where stray dogs attacked deer, officials said that parts of the wall were being made even more substantial to protect against any invasion. “After the incident with the dogs, night patrol by the staff was already being ensured, but it is now being strengthened,” Mahajan said.