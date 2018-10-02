12 Indian firms in Forbes' best regarded companies list

Infosys, TCS and Tata Motors are among the 12 Indian companies which feature in a list of the world's best regarded firms compiled by Forbes. Entertainment giant Walt Disney, with a market cap of $165 billion topped the list, followed by hospitality major Hilton and Italian carmaker Ferrari at the second and third spots respectively.

Rounding out the top ten in 2018 are financial services companies Visa at the 4th place, digital payment company PayPal (5th), media company Netflix (6th), Siemens (7th), internet retailer Amazon.com (8th) Marriott International (9th) and Mastercard (10th).

Housing finance major HDFC was the only company from India's banking and finance sector to figure in the list and was placed 217th. Other Indian companies that made it to the coveted list include Infosys at the 31st place, Tata Consultancy Services (35), Tata Motors (70), Tata Steel (131), Larsen & Toubro (135), Grasim Industries (154), General Insurance Corporation Of India (156), Mahindra & Mahindra (164), Asian Paints (203), Steel Authority of India (227) and ITC (239).

US companies dominate the list with 61 of the total 250 firms. Japan has 32 companies on the list. Video game maker Nintendo is the highest ranked Japanese company at the 11th rank, with Toyota following at 12th. Other well-represented countries are China with 19 companies, France (13), India (12) and Germany (11).

To compile this list, Forbes partnered with Statista, which surveyed 15,000 people from 60 countries. The respondents were asked their opinions about the 2018 Global 2000 companies. Companies were evaluated on topics such as trustworthiness, social conduct, performance of the company's product or service and the company as an employer, Forbes said.