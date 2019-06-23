14 dead, several injured after 'pandaal' collapses due to heavy storm in Rajasthan

At least 14 people reportedly died and over 50 injured in Barmer district of Rajasthan after a 'pandaal' collapsed due to heavy rain and storm during a religious gathering on Sunday. The incident happened when several people were gathered under a tent listen to Ram Katha (The story of Ram), as per media report.

All the injured people have been admitted to a nearby hospital, news agency ANI reported.

Rajasthan: At least 10 dead and around 24 injured after a 'pandaal' collapsed in Barmer. Injured persons admitted to a hospital. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/fbXEtyZ4C7 - ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2019

Some localities claimed that the deaths occurred due to an electric shock after the rains.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot express condolences on the incident.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi: Collapse of a 'Pandaal' in Rajasthan's Barmer is unfortunate. My thoughts are with the bereaved families and I wish the injured a quick recovery. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/CEFd2aNUEf - ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2019

"Collapse of a 'Pandaal' in Rajasthan's Barmer is unfortunate. My thoughts are with the bereaved families and I wish the injured a quick recovery," PM Modi said.

"The loss of lives in the accident in Jasol, Barmer due to collapse of tents during Ram Katha is very sad, unfortunate. God is praying for peace to the soul of the departed, to give peace to the bereaved families. I wish speedy recovery to the injured," Ashok Gehlot twitted.

, , , - Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) June 23, 2019

The chief minister Ashok Gehlot has ordered an investigation into the Barmer tent collapse case. He has directed the concerned officials to carry out the rescue and relief work.

The former chief minister of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje Scindia also expressed grief over death of several people in the incident.

- Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) June 23, 2019

She appealed to all BJP workers to extend all possible help to the injured people and their families in the Barmer tragedy. She also requested the state government to provide immediate financial assistance to the families of the deceased and the injured.

