'14 years of experience, I decided to sacrifice...': Mumbai graphic designer turns auto driver after job market struggles

A Mumbai-based graphic designer with 14 years of experience has taken to LinkedIn to share his challenging journey after being laid off and the difficulties he faced in finding new employment. Kamlesh Kamtekar's heartfelt post has resonated widely, going viral as it highlights the harsh realities of unemployment and his remarkable decision to switch careers entirely.

Kamtekar, who previously worked as an assistant creative manager, detailed his exhaustive job search efforts, which included sending numerous résumés and extensive networking. He started off by saying, "It’s almost 5 months completed that I have lost my job due to company cost cutting. As a Assistant Creative Manager with having 14 years of experience in Graphic Designing I had trying to find new job after losing my previous job."

“I have reached out to many friends for referrals, but I have not been successful yet. I have applied to numerous positions on LinkedIn as well, but my applications have consistently been rejected,” he wrote.

Faced with repeated rejections, Kamtekar discovered that many companies were unable to meet his salary expectations. This prompted him to consider an unconventional route: “After this feedback, I thought, why not start my own business and earn money at the same low salary instead of working somewhere else? At least I will have my own income,” he explained.

Choosing to embrace a new path, Kamtekar made the bold decision to leave behind his graphic design skills and become an autorickshaw driver. “So I decided to sacrifice all my designing skills and drive an autorickshaw. Give me your blessing for my new business,” he concluded.

The internet has responded with a wave of empathy and encouragement. Many users expressed their support in the comments section, with one stating, “It’s heartbreaking to see talent like this go unrecognised. Wishing you the best in your new journey.”

Another remarked, “Bro, it takes real courage to step out of our comfort zone and venture into something completely new. You've become a true example of perseverance—showing everyone who’s given up that it’s possible to keep going. The way you’ve handled this is truly inspiring."