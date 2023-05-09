15 dead, 25 injured as Indore-bound bus falls off bridge in MP's Khargone

At least 15 people were killed and 25 injured after a bus fell from a bridge in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone on Tuesday. Rescue operation is currently underway, Superintendent of Police (SP) Dharam Veer Singh told news agency ANI.

"The injured have been referred to Khargone District Hospital for treatment. A magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the accident," state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said.

खरगोन में बोराड नदी पर बस दुर्घटना में 15 लोगों के काल कवलित होने की दुखद सूचना प्राप्त हुई है। घायलों को उपचार के लिए खरगोन जिला अस्पताल रेफर कर दिया गया है। हादसे की मजिस्ट्रियल जांच के आदेश दे दिए गए हैं।



हादसे में मृतकों के परिवारजनों को 4-4 लाख रुपए की आर्थिक सहायता, गंभीर… pic.twitter.com/ABJdusHBAk — Dr Narottam Mishra (@drnarottammisra) May 9, 2023

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh government has announced immediate financial assistance of Rs 4 lakhs each to the families of the deceased, Rs 50,000 each to the critically injured and Rs 25,000 each to those who received minor injuries in Khargone bus accident.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, condoled the untimely death of people in the bus accident and highlighted that proper arrangements have been made by the government for free treatment of the injured.

माननीय मुख्‍यमंत्री श्री @ChouhanShivraj जी ने खरगोन जिले के डोंगरगांव और दंसगा के बीच हुई बस दुर्घटना में लोगों के असामयिक निधन पर शोक व्‍यक्‍त किया एवं ईश्वर से दिवंगत आत्‍माओं की शांति एवं घायलों के शीघ्र पूर्णत: स्वस्थ होने की प्रार्थना की। — Office of Shivraj (@OfficeofSSC) May 9, 2023

According to several reports, more than 50 passengers were travelling on the bus at the time of the accident.

The bus was travelling to Indore when it skidded off the bridge and fell beneath at around 8:40 am.

Locals in the area began a rescue operation and those injured in the accident were taken to a nearby hospital.