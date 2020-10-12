1.5 km long queue at 4 AM! Biryani-love pushes people to brave COVID-19 in Bengaluru

Even as COVID-19 pandemic continues to grow, people in Bengaluru are braving all fears to queue up every morning for biryani outside a famous restaurant in Hoskote. The rush is such that the number of buyers for biryani has returned to pre-coronavirus times. The serpentine queues at 'Anand Dum Biryani' in Hoskote area of the city were witnessed soon after the coronavirus lockdown restrictions were raised

"I came here at 4 am but got my order at 6:30 am since there's a long queue for biryani. The food is too delicious, it's worth the wait," a customer told ANI.

Another customer said, "I stood in the queue for almost two hours as there many people waiting for their orders. It is my first time here but I have heard a lot about the biryani prepared here. It is all over social media and many reputed food bloggers have validated this place."

Karnataka: Owner of the eatery says, We opened this stall around 22 years ago. No preservatives are put in our biryani. We serve more than a thousand kilograms of biryani in one day." https://t.co/HXOO1Ibfyn pic.twitter.com/dejRDm5OUP ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2020

"We opened this stall around 22 years ago. No preservatives are put in our biryani. We serve more than a thousand kilograms of biryani in one day," the owner of the biryani shop told the news agency.

Even as the eatery is no stranger to a huge rush of people, a video recently uploaded on YouTube documenting biryani and love for it has helped to give the business a new boost in the past month, the owner says. The eatery earlier also served idlis and chitranna,but the focus later completely shifted to biryani after it's craze took over.

