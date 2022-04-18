2022 Brezza likely to be Maruti's first car with a 5-star safety score

India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki’s upcoming facelifted Vitara Brezza, likely to be rechristened as Brezza, is anticipated to be the company’s first car to have a 5-star safety score in Global New Car Assessment Programme (GNCAP)'s crash tests. In addition to this, the new 2022 Brezza could also become the first compact SUV with a CNG fuel option in the Indo-Japanese carmaker’s portfolio.

Maruti Suzuki’s upcoming compact SUV is likely to be launched in India around June 2022.

Global NCAP had crash-tested the current generation Vitara Brezza in 2018 and gave it a 4-star adult safety rating and a 2-star rating for child occupant protection. Interestingly, this is also the only car in the Maruti portfolio to have received a 4-star safety score as most of the company’s cars aren’t particularly known for their build quality and safety features.

The ongoing Vitara Brezza, which has been on sale in the domestic market since 2016, is one of the company’s best-selling cars in the country. Maruti Suzuki is expected to offer some major updates to the model in response to the growing competition in the segment.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza is likely to get new features in terms of both design and interior. The compact SUV will continue with its Global C platform but will receive structural updates for an improved build quality due to the use of stronger steel.

In terms of exterior, the car is likely to get newly designed features like -- a front grille, LED headlamps, bonnet layout, dual-tone 16-inch alloy wheels, LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs), LED tail lamps, tailgate, front and rear bumpers among others.

The 2022 Brezza, in terms of interior, is expected to come with similar features as in the updated 2022 Baleno and get a redesigned dashboard and centre console. The facelift car’s equipment list is also expected to get a major overhaul and will feature a floating nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, and a heads-up display.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza will get its juices through a 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15C petrol engine with 114 bhp and 137 Nm of torque, along with mild-hybrid tech. The compact SUV is likely to come paired with a five-speed manual transmission or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission with paddle shifters.

Media reports also suggest that this could be the first Maruti vehicle to feature a sunroof. The new Brezza is also likely to come with a 360-degree camera system, in-car connect tech, SmartPlay Pro+ software, will use premium materials and trims, redesigned instrument console, flat-bottom steering wheel, six airbags, Hill Hold function, cruise control and much more.