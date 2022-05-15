2022 Thomas Cup: Taapsee Pannu praises BF Mathias Boe, says ‘Mr Coach, you made us proud’

India’s badminton team has made the country proud by defeating the 14-time champions Indonesia and winning the 2022 Thomas Cup. The country’s men's badminton team defeated Indonesia with a dominant 3-0 win in the final.

Interestingly, this win, which is also the nation’s first win at the prestigious tournament, has a Bollywood connection as the men's badminton team’s doubles coach Mathias Boe, also a former Danish badminton player, is actor Taapsee Pannu’s boyfriend.

Therefore, while everyone is lauding Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty for their big win, Taapsee Pannu is praising her boyfriend Mathias Boe for his contribution to the historic win.

Taapsee, to congratulate the team and show her affection for her boyfriend, took to Instagram and posted a series of stories with the caption “The boys did it. First-ever Thomas Cup for India. She also tagged the entire team in the post.

Taapsee Pannu, in one of her Instagram stories, shared an image of one of the players hugging Mathias and wrote, “Mr Coach you made us proud,” tagging Mathias.

Mathias Boe is an Olympic medallist and has won silver at the 2012 Games in men’s doubles for Denmark. Boe had won many titles in doubles and team games before turning into a coach after retirement in 2020.

Taapsee has been constantly rooting for India throughout the tournament and had never failed to share updates on social media.

Taapsee and Mathias had met after she went to watch one of his games several years ago. Taapsee has also revealed in the past how they then connected over Twitter and a developed a friendship, which soon blossomed into romance.

Taapsee Pannu, while talking about her relationship with Boe, told Brides Today, “Being with someone outside the industry was something I always wanted. Thankfully, very early on in my career, I ended up meeting the person who I find comfort in being with... Our perspectives are so diverse and different that our conversations are still intriguing and interesting. The cultural exchange is still so beautiful, even after so many years.”

For India, this was an incredible week for its badminton team as the country had never reached the finals of the world's most prestigious event before. Indian men had previously reached the Thomas Cup semis in 1952, 1955, and 1979.

Thomas Cup is one of the most prestigious tournaments in badminton and is held every two years, it sees national teams from around the world participate in singles and doubles games. The 2022 edition was the first time India reached the finals and eventually won.