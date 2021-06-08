21-year-old makes innovative pitch for internship on LinkedIn; gets hired

Avkash Shah, a 21-year old 3D graphic designer from Mumbai wanted to apply for his dream job at Kunal Shah's fintech startup Cred. The graphic designer decided to go about it in the most innovative way. He designed a 3D video application and uploaded it on LinkedIn.

The 21-year-old graphic designer from Mumbai shared this video application with the caption, "I want to intern at CRED. Here's my application. I figured that if I was going to apply, I'd make something worth it. It pays to be good." He tagged CRED founder Kunal Shah and CRED's Head of Design Harish Sivaramakrishnan as well.



The 21-year old, who has last worked as a video producer with Sleepy Owl Coffee, got the best surprise of his life when Kunal Shah responded to his application on LinkedIn. Shah wrote, "It pays to be good." Not only Shah, Head of Design at CRED Harish Sivaramakrishnan also responded to the graphic designer's out-of-the-box job application and told him that he was a part of the CRED Design Mafia. Sivaramakrishnan wrote, "Hey Avkash Shah- all of us at the CRED Design Mafia loved what you have created here and we are certain that there is a lot more we can dream, envision and create together. Welcome to the interns club at the CRED Design Mafia! Lekshmi G is your buddy and she will get in touch with you to take this forward. Onward and Upward!" Avkash was not only applauded by his recruiters at CRED. Nearbuy.com founder and angel investor Ankur Warikoo also complimented the graphic designer for having one heck of a job application. Warikoo shared the link to Avkash's application on Twitter and wrote, "The world doesn't require one more template. The world requires one more rebel. Now that's what I am talking about!" The world doesn't require one more template.

The world requires one more rebel.



Now that's what I am talking about!

