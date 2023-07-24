24-year-old Indian student beaten to death by car robbers in Canada: Report

A tragic incident unfolded in Toronto, Canada, where a 24-year-old Indian student named Gurvinder Nath was brutally assaulted by car robbers and later succumbed to his injuries. The young man, who was studying at Loyalist College, was working part-time as a food delivery partner to support himself.

On July 9, Gurvinder was delivering pizza in Mississauga's Britannia and Creditview roads when he was confronted by unknown assailants, reported CTV News channel. The robbers violently attacked him and stole his vehicle before fleeing the scene. The police believe that the food order was placed with the intention of luring Gurvinder to the specific location. Despite being rushed to a trauma center, Gurvinder could not survive the brutal assault.

“Investigators do believe that there are multiple suspects involved and that the food order was placed as a means of luring the driver to this specific area,” Inspector Phil King of Peel Regional Police's Homicide Bureau said, adding that investigators have obtained an audio recording of the Pizza Pizza order placed before the attack.

Several witnesses came to his aid and screamed for assistance before Nath was transported to a trauma facility and proclaimed dead on July 14.

Siddhartha Nath, Consul General of India in Toronto, said Nath's death is a "heartrending loss" and he extended his condolences to family members, friends and the wider community, the CBC reported. He said the consulate general has contacted the family after his death.

"It was heartening for me to see how the community responded, came together both online and physically to support the family in this time of grief," the Consul General said.

"Of course, nothing can make good the loss, but it will be some solace to the grieving family and it's also a signal of the spirit of the community because it is in times like this when the spirit and the solidarity and the sense of empathy is tested." The Consul General said he hopes the people responsible are brought to justice.

The news of Gurvinder's untimely demise has sent shockwaves through the community, both in Canada and back home in India. His death has raised serious concerns about the safety of international students in Canada. Teachers and fellow students are grappling with the loss, trying to process their grief while also questioning the circumstances that led to such a horrific incident.

Nath's body will be brought to India on July 27 with the help of the Consulate General of India in Toronto, Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) reported.

Last week, CTV News Toronto spoke to family and friends of Nath, who said the Brampton resident was on summer break before he returned to his final semester of business school.

“He was innocent, he was just delivering pizza [when] random people hit him on his head,” Nath's cousin, Balram Krishan, said.

Nath came to Canada from India in July of 2021 and wanted to open his own business.

With inputs from PTI

