scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Trends
3 earthquakes jolt Rajasthan's Jaipur in span of half an hour

Feedback

3 earthquakes jolt Rajasthan's Jaipur in span of half an hour

Panic-stricken people rushed out of their houses as the tremors were felt in parts of the city. There were no reports of loss of lives or damage to properties due to the earthquake tremors.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Panic-stricken people rushed out of their houses as the tremors were felt in parts of the city Panic-stricken people rushed out of their houses as the tremors were felt in parts of the city

Three earthquakes were felt in Rajasthan's Jaipur in the wee hours of Friday. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the three tremors were felt within a span of 30 minutes.

The last earthquake of magnitude 3.4 occurred at about 4.25 am at a depth of 10 kilometres. "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 21-07-2023, 04:09:38 IST, Lat: 26.88 & Long: 75.70, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Jaipur, Rajasthan, India," the NCS tweeted.

Earlier, the earthquake of magnitude 3.1 was felt at 4.22 am at a depth of 5 kilometres.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on 21-07-2023, 04:22:57 IST, Lat: 26.67 & Long: 75.70, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Jaipur, Rajasthan, India," NCS wrote on Twitter.

Prior to that, the first quake was felt at 4.09 am at a depth of 10 kilometres.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 21-07-2023, 04:09:38 IST, Lat: 26.88 & Long: 75.70, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Jaipur, Rajasthan, India," NCS added.

Panic-stricken people rushed out of their houses as the tremors were felt in parts of the city. There were no reports of loss of lives or damage to properties due to the earthquake tremors.

Several social media users shared pictures of people standing outside their buildings after the tremors were felt. A video, shared by news agency ANI showed a street, while the earthquake struck.

Meanwhile, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje also said strong tremors were felt in Jaipur.

"I hope you are all safe!" she tweeted.

 

Published on: Jul 21, 2023, 8:17 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement