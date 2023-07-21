3 earthquakes jolt Rajasthan's Jaipur in span of half an hour

Three earthquakes were felt in Rajasthan's Jaipur in the wee hours of Friday. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the three tremors were felt within a span of 30 minutes.

The last earthquake of magnitude 3.4 occurred at about 4.25 am at a depth of 10 kilometres. "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 21-07-2023, 04:09:38 IST, Lat: 26.88 & Long: 75.70, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Jaipur, Rajasthan, India," the NCS tweeted.

Earlier, the earthquake of magnitude 3.1 was felt at 4.22 am at a depth of 5 kilometres.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on 21-07-2023, 04:22:57 IST, Lat: 26.67 & Long: 75.70, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Jaipur, Rajasthan, India," NCS wrote on Twitter.

Prior to that, the first quake was felt at 4.09 am at a depth of 10 kilometres.

Panic-stricken people rushed out of their houses as the tremors were felt in parts of the city. There were no reports of loss of lives or damage to properties due to the earthquake tremors.

Several social media users shared pictures of people standing outside their buildings after the tremors were felt. A video, shared by news agency ANI showed a street, while the earthquake struck.

Meanwhile, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje also said strong tremors were felt in Jaipur.

"I hope you are all safe!" she tweeted.