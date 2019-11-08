3 years of demonetisation: Priyanka Gandhi slams Modi govt for 'destroying' Indian economy

On the third anniversary of demonetisation, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed the Modi government saying note ban had wrecked Indian economy.

"3 years since #Demonetisation and every claim made by the government and those hailing it as a slayer of all evils has been turned on its head. It proved to be a disaster that has all but destroyed our economy.

Anyone wants to claim responsibility?"

Anyone want to claim responsibility?#DeMonetisationDisaster Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) November 8, 2019









"The state of the economy is at its worst. The service sector has fallen flat on its face. Employment is decreasing. Ruling parties are busy in themselves and citizens are suffering on every front," she tweeted in Hindi on November 7.

PM Modi on November 8, 2016, had announced a ban on high-value currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 with the objective to fight black money, corruption and terror funding. The Modi government's decision to declare 86 per cent of currency in use as invalid led to shutting down of several businesses in India, especially in the unorganised sector. Demonetisation also led to major job losses.