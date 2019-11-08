3 years of demonetisation: Rahul Gandhi takes jibe at PM Modi over unemployment

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over unemployment saying demonetisation had wiped off lakhs of small businesses and left millions of Indians unemployed. Those behind the vicious attack must be brought back to justice, he added.

Those behind this vicious attack have yet to be brought to justice. #DeMonetisationDisaster pic.twitter.com/NdzIeHOCqL Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 8, 2019 The Congress leader also tweeted a bar chart pointing towards a unemployment rate in the country making comparisons between the rates in September (7.16 per cent) and October (8.5 per cent), and calling it a "Modi Minar". ''With each passing month the Modi Minar races upwards at a breathtaking pace; a monument dedicated to incompetence,'' he wrote. With each passing month the Modi Minar races upwards at a breathtaking pace; a monument dedicated to incompetence.



#ModiMandiAurMusibat pic.twitter.com/87oD7zcecD Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 6, 2019

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also slammed the Modi government saying note ban had wrecked Indian economy. "3 years since #Demonetisation and every claim made by the government and those hailing it as a slayer of all evils has been turned on its head. It proved to be a disaster that has all but destroyed our economy. Anyone wants to claim responsibility?" she asked.

PM Modi on November 8, 2016, had announced a ban on high-value currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 with the objective to fight black money, corruption and terror funding. The Modi government's decision to declare 86 per cent of currency in use as invalid led to shutting down of several businesses in India, especially in the unorganised sector. Demonetisation also led to major job losses.

