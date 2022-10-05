32 dead after bus with 55 passengers falls into gorge; PM Modi calls it ‘heart-rending’

At least 32 people died after a bus with 55 passengers fell into a 500-metre gorge in Uttarakhand’s Kotdwar district on Tuesday. As many as 20 passengers have sustained injuries, and have been moved to a hospital. Teams of SDRF and NDRF are carrying out rescue operations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that all possible assistance will be given to those affected. “The bus accident in Pauri, Uttarakhand is heart-rending. In this tragic hour my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope those who have been injured recover at the earliest. Rescue operations are underway. All possible assistance will be provided to those affected,” said PM Modi.

The bus, going from Laldhang in Haridwar district to Birkhal block of Pauri district, lost control and fell into the gorge near Simdi village in Dhumakot police station area. The bus also had passengers from a marriage procession.

Officials rushed to the spot soon after the incident was reported. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami rushed to the State Disaster Management Center after the incident.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh offered his condolences too. "The bus accident in Pauri district of Uttarakhand is heart-wrenching. I express my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this incident. May God give them the strength to bear this great loss. Those who are injured in this accident, I hope that they get well soon."

उत्तराखंड के पौड़ी जिले में हुई बस दुर्घटना मन को व्यथित करने वाली है। इस घटना में जिन लोगों ने अपनों को खोया है उनके प्रति मैं अपनी संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूँ। ईश्वर उन्हें यह भारी दुःख सहने की शक्ति दें। जो इस दुर्घटना में घायल हैं, मैं उनके स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूँ। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 5, 2022

