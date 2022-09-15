Cyrus Mistry accident update: Anahita Pandole undergoes pelvic reconstruction surgery in Mumbai hospital

Renowned gynaecologist Dr Anahita Pandole, who survived the car accident in which former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry died earlier this month, underwent a pelvic surgery at a private hospital in Mumbai on Thursday. Anahita (55) and her husband Darius Pandole (60) were grievously injured in the car crash on September 4, which killed Mistry and KPMG director Jehangir Pandole. Mistry and the Pandoles had gone to Udwada, where Parsis have their main Fire Temple to pray for the father of Pandole brothers, who died recently. The accident happened when they were returning.

Anahita was at the wheel when the fatal accident took place. The car had rammed into the edge of a bridge on the three-lane NH-48.

Speaking about Dr Pandole's health condition, Dr Tarang Gianchandani, CEO of HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, in a statement said: “Dr Anahita Pandole has been operated today for pelvic reconstruction by an expert team of doctors at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital. Given the complex pelvic fracture, multiple opinions of various experts around the world were also taken including doctors from USA, UK, Europe and more.”

“A team that conducted the surgery includes Dr. Vaibhav Bagaria, Director, Department of Orthopaedics, Dr Dilip Tanna, Mentor Orthopedics, Dr Darius Soonawala, Consultant Orthopedics and senior anesthetist Dr. Daisy along with trained nurses and technicians," the statement added.

Dr Peter V Giannoudis has been flown from UK for the surgery. “With team of 20 plus multi-disciplinary experts, we have been monitoring the condition of Dr. Anahita closely for the last 11 days before planning any surgical intervention. Pelvic surgery was concluded on Thursday morning with precise techniques, clinical skills and modern technologies," said Gianchandani.

The police, after conducting the preliminary investigation, said the car crash happened due to overspeeding and “error of judgment” by the driver. It added that the co-passengers were killed as they were not wearing seat belts.

Anahita is a well-known gynaecologist in Mumbai, with a special interest in infertility management, high-risk obstetrics, and endoscopy surgery. She kickstarted the Bombay Parsi Panchyet Fertility Project in January 2004, which aimed to address the issue of the declining population of the Parsi community by providing fertility treatment to Parsi couples at subsidised rates.

(With PTI inputs)