'35,000 mein udayenge...': Tamil IndiGo pilot speaks in Hindi on passenger's request. Watch viral video

An Instagram video featuring Indigo Airlines pilot Captain Pradeep Krishnan has gone viral after he made an in-flight announcement in Hindi, a language he admits he's not fluent in. Krishnan, a native of Tamil Nadu, was flying from Chennai to Mumbai when a passenger requested the announcement be made in Hindi, prompting him to give it a try.

In the video posted on his Instagram, Krishnan greets passengers with, “Namaskar, mera naam Pradeep Krishnan hai,” before introducing his crew and providing flight details, such as their altitude of 35,000 feet and an expected travel time of one hour and 30 minutes. Despite his limited command of the language, the pilot’s effort was met with warmth from passengers and viewers alike.

Here's what he said in the reel:

"Namaskar, mera naam Pradeep Krishnan hai. Mera first officer ka naam Bala hai. Hamara lead ka naam Priyanka hai. Hum aaj Chennai se Mumbai jaayenge, 35,000 mein udayenge, pura distance 1,500 kms hai, pura time one hour ek ghante thirty minutes hai, jaane ke time turbulence hoga, hum seat belt daalenge, main bhi daalenge. Dhanyawad."

The reel quickly gained traction, amassing over a million views. Social media users praised Krishnan’s attempt, with comments like “That’s the sweetest announcement” and “Very well tried, Captain.” One user humorously added, “His Hindi is as good as my English,” reflecting the light-hearted reactions to his gesture.

Krishnan acknowledged the effort in his post, writing, “A very sweet passenger asked me to make an announcement in Hindi. I genuinely tried.” The video’s popularity showcases how even small gestures can create a positive and memorable experience for passengers.