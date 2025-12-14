‘70-ft statue in 40 days, but metro took decades’: German vlogger questions priorities over Messi tribute

Kolkata has once again underlined its deep-rooted football culture with the unveiling of a towering 70-foot iron statue of Argentine football legend Lionel Messi holding the FIFA World Cup trophy. The installation, believed to be among the tallest Messi statues in the world, has quickly become a magnet for fans, selfie-seekers and curious onlookers — while simultaneously igniting a sharp debate online about priorities, identity and sports development in India.

German travel vlogger Alexander Welder shared an Instagram video expressing disbelief after visiting the landmark installation in the city. Standing before the massive structure, Welder remarked that the scene felt more like Argentina than India.

“I just landed in Kolkata, India, and it turns out Lionel Messi is here. The GOAT himself is in freaking Kolkata, India… It feels like I am in an Argentina football game at the World Cup and not in India,” he said, visibly stunned.

Welder’s surprise soon turned into pointed criticism. He questioned how the statue was reportedly completed in just 40 days, contrasting it with long-standing infrastructure challenges in the city.

“The metro here literally took decades to build. The streets are broken, so many things do not work — but for the GOAT himself, they only need 40 days,” he said.

In the comments section of his post, the vlogger went a step further, framing the statue as a symbol of misplaced priorities.

“Build a statue of another nation’s player holding the World Cup… or use funds to support grassroots football in your own country to improve chances of making their first-ever World Cup… Hmm, I wonder which one India chose,” he is heard saying.

The video triggered a flood of reactions across social media platforms, reflecting a nation divided between admiration for global football icons and frustration over India’s sporting realities.

Several users questioned the relevance of honouring a foreign footballer at such scale. “What has Messi contributed to India that they have a statue of him there? What a joke,” one comment read.

Others used the moment to spotlight deeper structural issues in Indian sports.

“Despite having a population of 1.46 billion people, our country still struggles to produce world-class players. Parents push children toward becoming doctors or engineers, not athletes. Talent is discouraged before it even has a chance,” another user wrote.

At the same time, supporters of the statue defended Kolkata’s long-standing football culture, pointing out the city’s emotional connection to clubs like Argentina and Brazil, especially during World Cups. For many fans, the statue is less about national achievement and more about celebrating football as a shared global passion.

The Messi statue episode has once again reopened an old debate in Indian sport: symbolic celebration versus systemic investment. While India boasts one of the world’s largest youth populations, its football team has never qualified for a FIFA World Cup, and grassroots infrastructure remains inconsistent across states.