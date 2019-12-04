7th Pay Commission: BARC announces 92 vacancies with pay scale up to Rs 35,400

7th Central Pay Commission: Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) has announced vacancies for Assistant Security Officer (ASO) and Security Guard. The candidates interested for the post can apply through the institute's official recruitment website, recruit.barc.gov.in. The last date to apply for the announced vacancies is December 6, 2019.

Additionally, India's premier nuclear research facility will pay the selected applicants according to the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) along with the usual allowances.

BARC Vacancy Details:

The multi-disciplinary research centre has announced a total of 92 vacancies -- 19 posts for Assistant Security Officer and 73 posts for Security Guard. The last date to apply for the vacancies is December 6, 2019.

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Security Officer: For this post, all applicants need to hold a graduation degree from a recognised university.

Security Guard: All eligible candidates are required to have completed high school or equivalent certificate course.

7th Central Pay Commission pay scale:

Assistant Security Officer: The applicants will be offered, as per 7th Pay Commission's level 6, Rs 35,400 and allowances as admissible under Union Government Rules.

Security Guard: The applicants will be paid, as per 7th Pay Commission's level 1, Rs 18,000 and allowances as admissible under Central Government Rules.

