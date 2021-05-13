7th Pay Commission: Deadline for LTC special cash package extended

In a big relief to central government employees, the Modi government has extended the deadline for full and final settlement of bills related to LTC special cash package scheme. Now, the bills can be submitted by May 31, 2021. Earlier, the date of submission of bills/claims and settlement was March 31, 2021, which was later extended to April 30, 2021.

The Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance has already issued Office Memorandum in this regard.

"Queries have been received by this department to extend the date of submission of bills/claims and settlement beyond 30th April 2021. Keeping in view of the situation existing due to Covid-19 pandemic, it has been decided that submission of bills claims may be entertained and settled by Ministries/Departments not later than 31st May 2021, " the finance ministry memorandum said.

However, the department of expenditure has said that payment for the purchases should have been made not later than the due date (March 31, 2021).

In 2020, the government announced LTC special cash package scheme, also known as LTC Voucher Scheme amid the nationwide lockdown.