'A proud moment for India': Netizens celebrate as RBI's Shaktikanta Das wins 'Governor of the Year' award in London

Wishes poured in on Wednesday as Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das was named 'Governor of the Year' at Central Banking Awards 2023 in London.

The organisers of the event, in a statement, said that the RBI Governor has cemented critical reforms, overseen world-leading payments innovation and steered India through difficult times with a steady hand and well-crafted turn of phrase.

The statement added that Das’ tenure, which began in 2018, “has been marked by a series of grave challenges, starting with the collapse of a major non-bank firm, moving through the first and second waves of the coronavirus, and then, in 2022, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its inflationary impact”.

After news of the award broke on Wednesday, Das received good wishes from all quarters.

Under the leadership of Shaktikanta Das, numerous non-banking financial companies which were on a verge of collapse, have been successfully rescued, and the banking sector, which had been hindering growth for a long time, has steadily improved.

Das also managed to effectively navigate the fallout of Covid pandemic and its economic consequences, along with effectively managing the inflationary impact resulting from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, said netizens.