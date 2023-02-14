‘Absolutely appalling’: Woman orders electric toothbrush worth Rs 12,000 on Amazon, gets MDH chat masala

A woman, who ordered a Rs 12,000 Oral B toothbrush on Amazon, received packets of MDH spices instead. The user took to social media to share her experience, claiming that this alleged scam took place more than a year ago and still no action has been taken against the seller.

Twitter user @badassflowerbby claimed that her mother purchased a Rs 12,000 Oral-B electric toothbrush but received four boxes of MDH Chat Masala instead. She also revealed the seller's identity and shared a screenshot of multiple complaints filed against them since January 2022.

The lady went on to say that her mother placed a 'Cash on Delivery' order and discovered it to be strangely light, prompting her to open it before giving over the money to the delivery worker. While she was protected from the seller's deceitful behaviour, she criticised Amazon for allowing such merchants to continue selling on the web app.

“Dear @amazonIN, why haven’t you removed a seller who’s been scamming buyers for over a year? My mom ordered an Oral-B electric toothbrush worth ₹12k, and received 4 boxes of MDH Chat Masala instead! Turns out seller MEPLTD has done this to dozens of customers since Jan 2022,” the user tweeted sharing pictures of the products.

My mom placed a COD order.

When she held the package and realised it’s suspiciously light, she opened it before handing the cash to the delivery executive.



But from the seller reviews, others who paid online weren’t as lucky. — N🧋🫧 (@badassflowerbby) February 12, 2023

The woman further said, “The seller keeps their listings ₹1-3k lower than other sellers on big ticket items, which tempts more people to order from them. One may argue you should check seller feedback before ordering, but how many people do that? Especially as you have to click away from the listing to do so.”

“@amazonIN It is absolutely appalling that you’re allowing this seller to continue using your platform to steal from people, despite dozens of customers flagging this scam over the past 1 year. Do something ASAP!” she concluded.

The post received huge likes and comments. One user tweeted, “I have below item on 25 Dec, 2023 but still order not arrived yet. You guys have pathetic customer support though which yet to resolve this inquiry!!”

Another one commented, “@amazonIN @amazon will never remove such seller because they have a mutual partnership as they are earning hell lot from this. I have suffered with such scam and Amazon is nowhere concerned with this because they took their PART and I am on complete loss. Shame on @amazonIN”

