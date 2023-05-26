Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui lashes out at perpetrators of ‘fake news’, clarifies his stance on 'The Kerala Story'

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui lashed out at people spreading fake news about his stance on the controversial film The Kerala Story. The actor declared that he had never called for the film to be banned and that “false news” was being spread claiming otherwise.

In his appearance on News18, the Gangs of Wasseypur actor was inquired about his opinion on director Anurag Kashyap’s statement against a ban on the film.

“You agree with the film or not, be it propaganda, counter-propaganda, offensive or not, to ban it is just wrong,” Kashyap had written.

Siddiqui agreed with Kashyap, however, adding that making a film that “hurts someone” is wrong.

“If a novel or a film is hurting someone, then that is wrong,” Siddiqui said.

“We don’t make films to hurt the audience or their sentiments,” he added.

Siddiqui stressed on the importance of films from a social perspective, stating that films should be made to foster social harmony and love. The actor said that films with the potential to break harmony or harm an individual were wrong.

Siddiqui’s statements did not go down well with Netizens, however. Fake news that the actor was in favour of a ban spread like wildfire. With his hand forced, the actor took to twitter to clarify his stance, criticizing those who spread “fake news” for “cheap TRP”.

Please stop spreading false news just to get some views and hits, it’s called cheap TRP - I never said and I would never want any film to be banned ever.

STOP BANNING FILMS.

STOP SPREADING FAKE NEWS !!! — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) May 26, 2023

Siddiqui wrote: “Please stop spreading false news just to get some views and hits, it’s called cheap TRP - I never said and I would never want any film to be banned ever. STOP BANNING FILMS. STOP SPREADING FAKE NEWS !!!”

The Kerala Story was released in theatres across India on May 5th. The film was placed under immense scrutiny for distortion of facts. The film claimed to be a story of 32000 women, a statement the director backtracked on later, claiming it to be a tale of 3 women.

