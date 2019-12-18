Actor Payal Rohatgi gets bail a day after arrest for uploading objectionable content against Nehru family

Bollywood actor and former Big Boss contestant Payal Rohatgi was given bail on Wednesday by a local court in Bundi, Ahmedabad. Rohatgi was arrested by the Bundi police on Monday, December 16, for posting alleged objectionable content against Motilal Nehru, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and other members of the family on social media. Payal was sent to judicial custody till December 24.

"The court of additional district judge granted bail to Payal Rohatgi today on two bail bonds of Rs 25,000 each," public prosecutor Yogesh Yadav said.

Rohatgi's advocate Bhupendra Sahay Saxena moved the bail application in the court of district judge on Monday. The district judge was on leave on Tuesday so the application was moved to the court of additional district judge.

Payal has been infamous for posting demeaning, objectionable and communal content on Twitter. Recently, the 35-year-old TV model drew a flak on Twitter for giving Hyderabad rape case a communal hue. Later, Twitter shut her account temporarily.

Payal has a Twitter account with name PAYAL ROHATGI & Team- Bhagwan Ram Bhakts and has 179,000 followers.