Actor Ram Kapoor buys a new red Ferrari Portofino worth Rs 3.5 crore; check details

Popular television and film actor Ram Kapoor has recently bought a brand new hardtop convertible red Ferrari Portofino worth over Rs 3.5. Kapoor’s new purchase comes in addition to the Porsche 911 Carrera S and Harley Davidson he already owns.

Kapoor, who is also one of the highest-paid TV actors in India, with his new Ferrari has joined the list of other celebrities like Bhushan Kumar, Naga Chaitanya, and others who brandish the swanky vehicle.

Viral Bhayani, in an Instagram post, shared the image of Ram Kapoor with his Ferrari Portofino and said, "Actor #ramkapoor is sorted bhai 😀🔥👍#ferrari #portofino.”

Kapoor’s new Ferrari features the marquee’s signature colour scheme Rosso Corsa. Moreover, this new Ferrari is also capable to reach a top speed of 320 kmph.

The new Ferrari Portofino is powered by the company's 3.8-litre V8 engine, which churns out 600 hp and 760 Nm of torque. The luxury sports car can sprint from 0-100 kmph in a mere 3.5 seconds and 0-200 kmph in 10.8 seconds.

Kapoor’s Porsche 911 Carrera S, on the other hand, comes with a 3.0-litre 6-cylinder engine and produces 420 PS of power and 500 Nm torque. This car can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.2 seconds. The Porsche 911 Carrera S can reach a maximum speed of 308 kmph.

Kapoor is known for his roles in television shows like ‘Ghar Ek Mandir’, ‘Kasamh Se’, and ‘Bade Acche Lagte Hain’ among others. He has also been featured in movies like 'Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi', ‘Golmaal Returns’, ‘Udaan', and ‘Thappad' among numerous more.

Kapoor has also forayed into the digital space with the web series ‘Abhay 2’ and ‘A Suitable Boy.'

Kapoor’s next big screen appearance is likely to be in Anu Menon's murder mystery movie 'Neeyat' alongside actress Vidya Balan. The film will also feature Shahana Goswami, Shashank Arora, Mita Vashisht, Prajakta Koli, Neeraj Kabi, and Amrita Puri. The film is backed by Vikram Malhotra's Abundantia Entertainment.