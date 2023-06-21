'Adipurush' makers tweak Lord Hanuman's 'jalegi tere baap ki' dialogue; Watch here

Adipurush makers have revised some of its dialogues after receiving flak from its viewers for its poor VFX and cringe-worthy dialogues. On Sunday, the film’s team issued a statement wherein it said that the team has decided to make alterations to the film’s dialogues, valuing the input of the public and the audience.

Adipurush, the latest big-screen adaptation of Ramayana, stars Prabhas as Raghav (Ram), Kriti Sanon as Janaki (Sita) and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Raavan). The film is directed by Om Raut.

Some of the dialogues which were widely criticised were ‘marega bete’, ‘bua ka bagicha hain kya’, 'Jo humari behno ko haath lagaayenge', and ‘jalegi tere baap ki’.

However, as per the filmmakers, the film is generating an overwhelming response. “Adipurush is garnering an overwhelming response across the world and is conquering the hearts of audiences across all ages. Making this visual spectacle a memorable cinematic experience, the team decides to make alterations to the film’s dialogues –Valuing the input of the public and the audience,” the statement read.

A report in India Today said that the word ‘baap was replaced’ with ‘Lanka’. In a leaked clip released online, Lord Hanuman can be seen telling Indrajeet: “Kapda teri Lanka ka, tel teri Lanka ka, aag bhi tere Lanka ki, jalega bhi teri Lanka hi.”

Political parties, actors, filmmakers, critics and audience slammed the makers for using “pedestrian language” for gods. Several Twitter users posted memes criticising the dialogues.

#Adipurush #ManojMuntashir Characters, acting, dialogue, cinematography, editing, music, costumes, special effects and the direction all the departments were really bad, Rest is good😂 — Shirish Dolas (@gryclls) June 21, 2023

Following the backlash, scriptwriter Muntashir, a three-time national award winner, released a statement that he penned more than 4,000 lines in Adipurush but some sentiments got hurt “because of five lines”.

“I can give countless arguments in favour of my dialogues, but this will not reduce your pain. I and the producer-director of the film have decided that some of the dialogues which are hurting you, we’ll revise them. They’ll be added to the film this week. May Shri Ram bless you all,” he said.

रामकथा से पहला पाठ जो कोई सीख सकता है, वो है हर भावना का सम्मान करना.

सही या ग़लत, समय के अनुसार बदल जाता है, भावना रह जाती है.

आदिपुरुष में 4000 से भी ज़्यादा पंक्तियों के संवाद मैंने लिखे, 5 पंक्तियों पर कुछ भावनाएँ आहत हुईं.

उन सैकड़ों पंक्तियों में जहाँ श्री राम का यशगान… — Manoj Muntashir Shukla (@manojmuntashir) June 18, 2023

Since the beginning of this week, Adipurush's earnings at the box office continued to dip on Tuesday with earnings between Rs 4.75-5 crore net, Box Office India said on Wednesday. The film collected Rs 86.75 crore on its release day, Rs 65.25 crore on its first Saturday, Rs 69.10 crore on its first Sunday, and around Rs 20 crore on its first Monday.

On Tuesday, the film earnings fell 35 per cent as compared to ticket sales on Day 4 (Monday) which itself recorded a fall of 78 per cent from Sunday's earnings. Box Office India describes this as a "huge downward spiral" and blamed it on the hurt sentiments of a large chunk of the audience the Om Raut-directed film was targeting.