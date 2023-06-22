'Adipurush' row: Kriti Sanon's mother shares cryptic post amid backlash

Ever since its release, Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer Adipurush has been caught up in controversies, one after the other. While the Om Raut-directorial arrived in theatres with a bang on June 16, its popularity slowly started declining amid massive backlash for its poor VFX and dialogues penned by Manoj Muntashir.

Infact, the criticism received was so much that the makers of the film have now revised certain lines in the film. The controversy-ridden film, which registered a bumper opening at the box office only to witness a major drop in collections as negative word of mouth spread on social media, is now screening in theatres with altered dialogues.

Amid all the drama surrounding the film, Kriti Sanon's mother Geeta Sanon has now shared a cryptic post on Instagram. In her post, Geeta Sanon spoke about not looking at a person's mistakes, but understanding their emotions.

Sharing a verse, Geeta Sanon explained its meaning, and wrote in her caption, "Jai Shree Ram (Glory to Sita and Ram) (sic)."

Her text post read, "Jaki rahi bhavna jaisi, prabhu murat dekhi tin taisi. Iska arth hai ki achi soch aur drishti se dekho toh srishti sundar hi dikhegi. Bhagwan Ram ne hume sikhaya hai ki Shabri ke ber mein uska prem dekho na ki ye ki wo jhuthe the. Insaan ki galtiyo ko nahi uski bhavna samjho (If you'll look with a good mindset, the world will only look beautiful. Lord Ram has taught us to look for love in the berries offered to him by Shabari and not at the fact that they were half eaten. One should not look at a person's mistakes, but should understand their emotions) (sic)."

Geeta Sanon, however, received criticism from netizens, for defending her daughter's film. "You shouldn’t support this anti Hindu film blindly. You should teach your daughter Hindu values instead of encouraging her in anti Hindu activities," an Instagram user wrote.

Another said, "Dear Ma’am this isn't the right way to defend such big insult towards our history or God..."

“Ma'am, with due respect, everything can't be justified to make money... at least dharm ko in sab se pare rakkhein (At least let religion stay away from films)...,” a third user added.

Adipurush Box Office

Om Raut-directorial Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, has managed to collect Rs 410 crore worldwide in six days of its release. The film's production banner, T-Series, on Thursday confirmed that the worldwide six-day box-office collection of Adipurush stands at Rs 410 crore.

Adipurush is a mythological action film based on the Hindu epic Ramayana, which depicts Lord Ram's victory over the demon king Ravana after the latter kidnaps his wife, Sita. Shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, the film stars Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage.

