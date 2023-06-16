scorecardresearch
Adipurush shows cancelled in Nepal over Sita birthplace row; Kathmandu Mayor threatens to stop screening all Hindi films

The film's morning shows stood cancelled across Kathmandu Valley on Friday over security concerns. 

Kathmandu Mayor Balen Shah on Thursday gave the Adipurush team a three-day ultimatum to alter a controversial line in the film, failing which the film will see its scheduled release in the country affected. 

The controversial line which describes Sita as “the daughter of India” has received criticism in Nepal. The Mayor has called for the film’s team to correct their mistake claiming Sita’s birthplace is Janakpuri in Nepal according to the Ramayana.

Shah took to Twitter to voice his displeasure and threatened to pull down all Hindi films from Kathmandu should the team not correct its course. 

The film was approved by the Nepal censor board earlier.

Nepalese cinema chain QFX pulled the film off its theatres, citing security reasons. The chain said it would await government decisions before making the next step.

Published on: Jun 16, 2023, 12:54 PM IST
