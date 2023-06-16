Adipurush shows cancelled in Nepal over Sita birthplace row; Kathmandu Mayor threatens to stop screening all Hindi films

Kathmandu Mayor Balen Shah on Thursday gave the Adipurush team a three-day ultimatum to alter a controversial line in the film, failing which the film will see its scheduled release in the country affected.

The controversial line which describes Sita as “the daughter of India” has received criticism in Nepal. The Mayor has called for the film’s team to correct their mistake claiming Sita’s birthplace is Janakpuri in Nepal according to the Ramayana.

Shah took to Twitter to voice his displeasure and threatened to pull down all Hindi films from Kathmandu should the team not correct its course.

दक्षिण भारतीय फिल्म ‘आदिपुरुष’मा समावेश ‘जानकी भारतीय छोरी हुन्’ भन्ने सब्द जबसम्म नेपालमा मात्र नभै भारतमा पनि सच्चिदैन तब सम्म काठमाडौ महानगर पालिका भित्र कुनै पनि हिन्दी फिल्म चल्न दिइने छैन ।

यो सच्याउन ३ दिनको समय दिइएको छ ।

— Balen Shah (@ShahBalen) June 15, 2023

The film was approved by the Nepal censor board earlier.

The film's morning shows stood cancelled across Kathmandu Valley on Friday over security concerns.

Nepalese cinema chain QFX pulled the film off its theatres, citing security reasons. The chain said it would await government decisions before making the next step.