Aditya-L1 Mission: ISRO successfully performs trajectory correction manoeuvre, spacecraft on its way to Sun-Earth L1 point

Aditya-L1 Mission update: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday shared an update on Aditya-L1 and said that it successfully performed Trajectory Correction Manoeuvre (TCM) on October 6. The Spacecraft is healthy and on its way to Sun-Earth L1 point, the space agency said in a post on X.

"Aditya-L1 Mission: The Spacecraft is healthy and on its way to Sun-Earth L1. A Trajectory Correction Manoeuvre (TCM), originally provisioned, was performed on October 6, 2023, for about 16 s," ISRO said, adding that it was needed to correct the trajectory evaluated after tracking the Trans-Lagrangean Point 1 Insertion (TL1I) manoeuvre performed on September 19, 2023. "TCM ensures that the spacecraft is on its intended path towards the Halo orbit insertion around L1."

“As Aditya-L1 continues to move ahead, the magnetometer will be turned on again within a few days,” added ISRO.

On September 30, ISRO shared that the spacecraft had travelled beyond a distance of 9.2 lakh kilometres from Earth, successfully escaping the sphere of Earth's influence. "It is now navigating its path towards the Sun-Earth Lagrange Point 1 (L1). This is the second time in succession that ISRO could send a spacecraft outside the sphere of influence of the Earth, the first time being the Mars Orbiter Mission."

On September 19, ISRO carried out the TL1I manoeuvre to send it towards L1. Aditya-L1 began its 110-day voyage to the L1 point, which is located between the sun-earth line, with the TL1I manoeuvre.

The distance between L1 and the Earth is approximately 1.5 million kilometres, or 1 per cent of the distance between the Earth and the Sun. On September 2, India’s first solar observatory mission, Aditya-L1, was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. By January 2024, the Aditya-L1 is expected to arrive at the L1 point.

